Britney Spears TEASES potential Oprah interview, talks about post conservatorship life in new post

Britney Spears is finally free and it certainly is a lot to take after 13 years of conservatorship. The pop star took to Instagram to share a new video as she addressed fan questions about her post-conservatorship life. The singer also hinted that she may have a sit down with Oprah Winfrey to dig deeper about her conservatorship experience.

In the video, Britney was seen comfortably discussing the things that she is grateful for at the moment which included the small joys of being able to drive her own car. In the captions though, the singer teased that she may feature in an Oprah Winfrey interview as she wrote, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!! I mean who knows."

As for her video message, Britney said, "I've been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in. So I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day." Adding on about the little joys she is experiencing, the singer stated that she's happy owning an ATM card, being able to own and see cash for the first time in years and also buying candles which is something she loves.

Britney in her video message also mentioned how she doesn't want to be a victim but in fact, wants to help those in need with her story. The singer said she wants to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses and those that the system wronged. She mentioned, "So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

