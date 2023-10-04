Britney Spears teases Sequel to upcoming memoir 'The Woman in Me' during tropical getaway

Britney Spears has dropped a touch approximately a 2 tell-all e-book, simply weeks before her eagerly awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, is about to hit the cabinets later this month. Riding 'n writing !!! All I’m doing in the meanwhile … extent 2 coming after 1 ! ‘The Woman In Me’, Spears shared on Instagram alongside a video montage from her current tropical getaway.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears makes Instagram comeback from the SHORTEST break after bashing fans

Britney's upcoming memoir

In the video, set to the upbeat music Fall in Love by Icona Pop, the Toxic singer is visible aboard a private jet with 5 male pals. She factors her digicam towards the window, revealing the crystal blue waters below during the flight. Spears also shares footage of herself horseback riding throughout the getaway.

While Spears is already operating on a sequel, her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, guarantees to include bombshells approximately her life. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, completely unfiltered the best, the terrible, and the unpleasant, a supply completely found out to Page Six in September.

The insider delivered that it has been simply intense for Spears to relive her beyond the memoir. You study a number of her circle of relatives history within the ebook, and you observed, ‘Oh my God, that poor lady,’ the source stated, noting that she gave information about her family records, from her grandparents to her mother and father to why she is the way she is.

ALSO READ: 'I take one day at a time' Britney Spears expressed her feelings while getting kissed by her manager Cade Hudson

Spears teases herself on Instagram

Spears herself teased her memoir on Instagram in July, saying, I worked my ass off for this e-book, I had a number of remedies to get this book achieved so that you men better find it irresistible. And if you don’t find it irresistible, that’s fine too.

The launch of the e-book comes numerous months after Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August, finishing their one-year marriage.

Following the separation, Spears has been linked romantically to her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal record.

Last week, police performed a well-being test at Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion after she posted a video of herself dancing with knives, raising concerns about her intellectual well-being. Spears later criticized the well-being check on Instagram, expressing frustration with the media's coverage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I’m little shocked but…’: Britney Spears break silence on her divorce with Sam Asghari, reveals she’s ‘doing good’