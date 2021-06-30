Britney Spears tells paparazzi to 'f*** off' and leave her alone during Maui Vacay

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a video of Dos and Don'ts for paparazzi and fans while interacting with her during her holiday.

Britney Spears after her recent conservatorship hearing headed for a vacation to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In her Instagram post, Spears revealed how she was vacationing in Maui and also gave a glimpse of her perfect holiday destination while posing in a red bikini. Although the singer's vacation time seems to have been disrupted thanks to the paparazzi and hence Spears shared an Instagram reel criticizing how paparazzi and fans have been spoiling her holiday.

The Toxic singer mentioned that since the paparazzi have learned about her Maui location, she has been finding it hard to go anywhere without them following her. In a note that was written alongside a reel, Spears wrote, "So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now," the "Circus" singer wrote, "the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture [camera and rolling-eyes emoji] … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing."

Check out Britney Spears' post Here

The singer further added about her images being edited by paparazzi and said, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*K YOU AND F*K OFF."

Along with the caption, Spears' reel showed dos and don'ts video which included a suggestion for paparazzi and fans about how they should be celebrating Pride month instead. The video showed people dancing to her popular track Oops!…I Did It Again at the Pride parade and the singer suggested the paps to cover that instead of her vacation in Hawaii.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton reportedly 'fully supports' Britney Spears despite the testimony reference involving her

Share your comment ×