Britney Spears' The Price of Freedom: 5 SHOCKING revelations from the upcoming documentary

Many fans were shocked by how the most recent Britney Spears documentary portrayed the pop star's post-conservative lifestyle. The alarming allegations were part of the documentary "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," which aired on Monday on Fox. They included the toxic singer drinking coffee and energy drinks "by the gallon" and staying up for many days at a time after binge-sleeping.

Here is what the TV documentary contains:

While the TV special contained footage posted to Spears' social media accounts since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she did not respond to the outlet's claims.

Sam Asghari, her husband, rushed to Instagram on Sunday to attack TMZ ahead of the "absolutely disgusting" publication. "Don't believe what you read online," the 29-year-old actor warned, saying his wife was "under a microscope" for "clickbait."

Shocking revelation 1:

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed in the documentary that Spears spends the most of her time "at home by herself" and that she "lives in virtual isolation." Brad Appleton, news director, said, "Sometimes she'll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate."

Shocking revelation 2:

According to TMZ producer Katie Hayes, "she hangs out at her pool because she loves to tan. She works out at her gym and dances passionately and frequently."

Harvey Levin, the creator of the website, later said in a video that Spears "drinks coffee, Red Bull, Celsius, and dandelion tea by the gallon, and that contributes to her manic episodes." When those rumors made news prior to the special's debut, the Hold Me Closer singer had shot back.

"My mind gets busy, and that can sometimes be an easy target to mess with," she posted on Instagram, adding that she "can't even look at coffee" and instead drinks watermelon juice.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Documentary: Here's what doctors say about singers’ mental health

Shocking revelation 3:

Spears is a "binge sleeper," according to TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia. "She sleeps a lot," he complained. Garcia added, "She may sleep for days at a time... She'll sleep for three days, then don't sleep for the following few."

When she's awake, Garcia says, "Britney loves books" and "reads a lot, mostly fiction."

Shocking revelation 4:

According to Levin, one "recommendation at the end of the conservatorship" was to "keep knives away from Britney," claiming that many sources had expressed her "fascination with knives."

"We're told she's in mortal fear that someone will come in the middle of the night, strap her to a gurney, and take her to a psych ward," he stated. According to one source, she "lives in constant fear of being reinstituted."

Advertisement

When Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, accused her in her January 2022 memoir "Things I Should Have Said" of locking them in a room together while wielding a knife, Britney denied it had happened.

Shocking revelation 5:

Furthermore, the documentary accuses Britney of being "physical with Sam" on "at least one" occasion, with Levin stating the couple's "volatile... marriage is on the rocks" nearly a year after their wedding.

Advertisement

"He's a big guy, and we're told he's pretty passive, so he just takes it, so he does get angry, and screaming matches are not uncommon," Garcia continued.

Latibeaudiere went on to say that Asghari "doesn't stay at home much these days," referring to the former fitness model, who began dating Britney in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

ALSO READ: What is Britney Spears' documentary about? Here's where you can watch it