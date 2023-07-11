Britney Spears' The Woman In Me memoir update: Singer sets release date, reveals cover and more details

Britney Spears , the iconic 90s singer has been in the headlines for quite some time. Her fight to get out of her father's conservatorship was a battle fought in front of the whole world, and now it seems like she's finally ready to tell her story. Here are details about the memoir of Britney Spears, titled The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me

After a close bidding war among various publishing houses, the right to Spear's memoir was won by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

According to a report in People.com, the book is titled The Woman in Me and will be released on October 24, this fall. Talking to the magazine, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom expressed how proud they are as a publishing house to share the singer’s story with the world.

She said, "Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year."

The publisher continued, "We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears to tell her side of the story

According to the press release put out by Gallery Books, the memoir promises to reveal the “incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history” for the first time.

The press release further mentioned that it "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

The memoir comes out in the light of the Oops I Did It Again singer successfully winning the case against her father, and gaining her own freedom after being under his conservatorship since 2008. Spears was put under her father's watch more than a decade ago citing the reason that the singer wasn't mentally healthy enough to take care of herself.

After Spears’ public plea to the court saying, "I just want my life back," the conservatorship was finally terminated.

Meanwhile, currently, Britney has happily moved on and is making the most of her life. She remains connected with her fans via Instagram. And, the singer never fails to share updates from her life with her husband, Sam Asghari.

