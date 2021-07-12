Britney Spears thinks boyfriend Sam Asghari is giving 'dad' vibes in her new post

Britney Spears shares a new post showing sweet photos of her and boyfriend Sam Asghari in the great outdoors.

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share a post featuring photos of her along with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The duo was seen posing amidst the woods and it's unclear if the pictures are new or throwback. While the couple managed to give sweet poses for the photos, it certainly was Spears' comment in the caption that caught everyone's attention. Spears in her caption made a mention to Asghari looking like a "dad" in the pictures and fans didn't know what to think about it.

Spears shared a series of photos in her recent post and in the captions wrote, "@SamAsghari looks like such a dad in these pics." Responding to her caption, Sam further left a hilarious caption saying, "Dadgari" as he played a pun on his name. Although it was Britney's caption that got fans wondering if it was hinting at something else.

During her testimony in court related to the conservatorship, Spears had mentioned that she was keen to have a baby but was forced to use IUD under the conservatorship rules. With Spears' dad reference about Asghari, many wondered if Britney was suggesting there's a baby Asghari in future.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

Sam and Britney have been together since over five years now. The couple hit it off after first meeting on the set of her 2016 music video Slumber Party. While it was reported that Asghari has never yet proposed to Britney, the model seems to be serious about her. According to People, a source even mentioned Sam to the singer "rock", who has been standing by her side amid everything.

During her conservatorship testimony, Britney did mention that she was looking forward to living a "full" life and start a family once the conservatorship ends.

