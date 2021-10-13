Britney Spears throws shade at Jamie Lynn Spears as she asks title ideas for her own book

Britney Spears seemed to make another dig at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, less than 24 hours after the "Zoey 101" actress said she had changed the title of her forthcoming book. “I’m thinking of releasing a book next year” Britney, 39, joked on Instagram on Tuesday. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” She further penned, “Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!! What do you guys think????”

Check out her post here:

However, the title issue seemed to be a dig at Jamie Lynn, 30, who was forced to change the title of her book from "I Must Confess" — a line from Britney's 1998 first song, "...Baby One More Time" — to "Things I Should Have Said" after getting criticism from Britney fans. As per Page Six, in July, Worthy Publishing published Jamie Lynn's book with the original, and contentious, title on its website, but subsequently retracted the publication, claiming it had been "erroneously released online." “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” Worthy said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, many fans in the comments interpreted it as a shade. “Jamie Lynn is shaking,” one person wrote. Another, responding to a title suggestion, commented, “The things my sister shouldn’t have said.” Interestingly, this would not be the first time the Spears sisters had a feud over the internet.

Britney launched a profanity-laced Instagram rant at the former Nickelodeon actress, their father, Jamie Spears, and other critics in July. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” Britney wrote in part, referring to Jamie Lynn’s performance of “Till the World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jamie Lynn then wrote a message on her profile stating “May the peace of the Lord be with you,” to which Britney seemingly mocked, writing in a caption for a video soon after, “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.” Meanwhile, the "Gimme More" singer has said that she intends to sue her family for allowing her to be placed under an allegedly "abusive" conservatorship for the past 13 years, which she says has "killed her dreams."

