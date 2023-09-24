Britney Spears to reap profits as Crossroads gets theatrical re-release ahead of memoir launch

Britney Spears is about to make a profit from the re-release of her 2002 film, Crossroads. Page Six has learned that the pop icon, who is 41 years old, will receive a share of the film's profits, known as the back end. While the exact details of her deal remain confidential, this news confirms that Britney Spears is set to profit from the reissue of her beloved romantic comedy.

Britney Spears' Crossroads will hit theaters again

The re-release of Crossroads was announced through a press release from Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records. The film will hit theaters worldwide on October 23 and October 25 to coincide with the highly anticipated release of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled to be available in stores on October 24.

In Crossroads, Britney Spears took on her first lead role as Lucy, a young woman on a journey of self-discovery, accompanied by her childhood friends played by Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. The movie, directed by Tamra Davis, was a joyous experience for the cast and crew. Tamra said during the press release obtained by PEOPLE, “had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame." She added, “The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them.”

The film, which was written by the renowned screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, performed well at the box office. The movie's soundtrack featured Spears' chart-topping hit I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, adding to its success. Next month, Crossroads will be screened in 875 theaters across 24 countries, offering a new generation of viewers the opportunity to enjoy this romantic comedy.

How Britney Spears feels about the re-release of Crossroads...

While Britney Spears has not yet commented on the film's re-release, however, she has expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming release of her memoir. In a July Instagram post, she shared that she had worked diligently in therapy to write it, emphasizing her dedication to the project. She also welcomed the idea that not everyone might like her book, she said, “You guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too."

Despite her excitement for the memoir, it has been reported that Britney Spears will not engage in sit-down interviews to promote it. Her team believes that she is not ready for media appearances at this time, although it has been noted that it is ultimately her choice whether or not to participate in press activities. Currently, she has declined interview offers and opted to maintain her privacy.

