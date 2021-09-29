Britney Spears' 'too constrictive' conservatorship to confidential documents: 5 Britney vs Spears REVELATIONS

*CONTENT WARNING: Mentions of drug use*

Amid four back-to-back documentaries based on Britney Spears' hellish 13-year-long conservatorship battle, we have Britney vs Spears, which sees filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and former Rolling Stone contributing editor Jenny Eliscu investigate the mysterious case by speaking with pro-Britney confidantes, on record. As expected, many revelations were made about the ongoing case with the focus on Jamie Spears' alleged ill-treatment of his daughter.

Here are 5 bombshell revelations made during Britney vs Spears:

Confidential documents leaked & Dr. James Edward Spar remains mum

Britney vs Spears' selling point was the big reveal of confidential documents related to Britney's conservatorship. Given by an anonymous source, Erin Lee Carr and Jenny Eliscu got their hands on a report passed on by a doctor who resigned from Britney's case in 2013. In said report, it was stated, "Britney Jean Spears lacks the capacity to retain and direct counsel. Britney Spears lacks the capacity to understand or manage her financial affairs without being subject to undue influence." However, Jenny pointed out, "At the same time this report was being written, Britney was already back to work. She was on the set of How I Met Your Mother. The episode was out within two months of the conservatorship starting. How is someone who was that ill well enough to go to work?"

Dr. James Edward Spar, a geriatric psychiatrist, was the doctor, who the report claims to have made the decision about Britney's health. James also gave an on record interview for Britney vs Spears but instantly declined to acknowledge that he's met Britney. "I'm not going to comment on whether I was ever brought in to evaluate Britney Spears," Spar stated and after Erin showed him the report with his name on it, James countered her by asking for a signed declaration with his signature. Even then, he would only confirm his signature and nothing more than that. "I'm not going to talk about whether anybody retained me to see anybody. These are all confidential evaluations," Spar stated and added that the conservatorship cases he's involved in which helped people, specifically in a way to "protect them from something. Mostly it is a predatory individual after someone's money."

Britney Spears' letter written countering Kevin Federline's 2008 People cover

Andrew Gallery, a cinematographer who got close to Britney Spears while working with her on the MTV documentary, For the Record, based on her life, claimed that Britney had given him a handwritten note, to counter ex-husband Kevin Federline's explosive 2008 People cover about their divorce and custody battle for their kids - Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 - and requested him to read her letter on television.

The letter reads: "What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times. And as far as Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in New York and he wouldn't see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn't divorce him he's going to do it himself. So, Kevin trying to play the innocent victim is hardly prevalent. He left her and the babies. Her going on the mend, partying two years ago, has nothing to do with the situation now. She is a completely different person and most of their fighting was done back then because of his problem waking and baking to marijuana at 5 in the morning. No one talks about these things because no one knows the truth. She was lied to and set up. Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances. Now this year, Britney has been silenced to speak about anything that's really going on. The people controlling her life have made 3 million dollars this year. She would love for her new eyes to see her situation, but if she brings it up, she's constantly threatened that the conservators will take her kids away. So how long does this go on for? As long as the people are getting paid, she has no rights, it could go on for a while but it doesn't make it right at all."

While the letter never made it to TV, Andrew (kept a copy for himself!) said that he gave the letter to Britney's team when he was asked to and that led to "a huge fire alarm" being set off. After that, Spears and Gallery's close relationship hit the rocks as he stopped working for Britney, who had taken Andrew as her +1 date at her brother Bryan Spears' wedding. "We had developed a good trust. Maybe we were too close at that point. Shortly after that, I got removed. I actually don't think I've spoken to her since, and, you know, Britney had met a bunch of my friends. She had sort of come into my life. It was sad to think that she was going to be alone again," Andrew remorsefully stated. Later on, Gallery even apologised to Britney for not being there for her enough.

Jason Trawick believed Britney Spears' conservatorship was "too constrictive"

Jason Trawick, Britney Spears' ex-fiance, had become her co-conservator alongside Jamie Spears until the couple broke off their engagement in 2013. Britney's former court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham, who made USD 3 million off of Britney's conservatorship case, apparently had a memo sent to him by a doctor in acquaintance with the conservatorship. Reading the letter, which was dated March 18, 2012, Eliscu and Carr revealed Jason's thoughts on his then fiancée's predicament. Trawick is claimed to have believed that "eventually Britney will have to learn to live without a conservator. He feels that the present arrangement is too constrictive." Moreover, the apparent restrictions set on the pair due to the conservatorship was also divulged. This included seeking permission to drive a golf cart in a gated community and calling 20 minutes prior to eat at a hamburger joint. Moreover, if Britney wanted to spend a few hundred dollars to buy books for her sons, "She has to ask and then wait a few days for an answer."

Adnan Ghalib recalls Britney Spears' conservatorship beginnings

While recounting his infamous love story with Britney Spears, which he felt - "There was this multimillionaire and me. There was this famous girl and then there was me." - paparazzo Adnan Ghalib alleged that Britney took Adderall, which he says, "These are the things that become volatile and deadly weapons when you’re going through a child custody case."

Adnan also recalled a scary moment at the time Jamie legally became his daughter's conservator as Britney was immediately asked to come home one night. When the two pulled up at Spears' home, they were rudely welcomed back by Jamie, four security guards and two police officers waiting for them outside the gate. Britney had a considerable freak out wondering what all these people were doing at her house. "And she looks at me. I'm supposed to be the one that protects her. I'm trying to calm her down, and I cannot. I'm trying to explain to her, 'He is your conservator. Without his permission, because he is you, I've kidnapped you.' And it's that real. She just looks. She doesn't talk anymore. She's completely silent. You know, they escort her to the house. That's when the realisation was, 'OK, I don't think things are going to be the same anymore,'" Ghalib further added.

"A lot of people argue that she was crazy, right? You know, I f*****g hate that word. Would you say she was upset? Would you say she was angry? Would you say she was hurt? I'd choose those before I'd choose crazy," Adnan shared in Britney's defence against those who deemed her "crazy" during her breakdown and hospitalisation.

Sam Lutfi denied Britney Spears drugging claims

Sam Lutfi, who both Jamie and Lynne Spears blame for Britney Spears' public downfall, was asked on record if he had been drugging Britney. In context, Erin Lee Carr and Jenny Eliscu brought up conservatorship documents that stated orders related to "dementia placement." Why this is important is because Britney was not allowed to contest the conservatorship when ideally a conservatee is entitled a five days heads up if they wish to contest it or find a lawyer. The reason given was that Sam was "dangerous and needs to be kept away" as "he was" allegedly "crushing drugs and putting them in her food and bragging about it," according to Lynne's Through the Storm biographer, Lorilee Craker.

"We have 100 blood tests and drug tests the entire time I was with her and she passed every single one of them, which is why the police never came to my door. No one ever called the police. To be accused of allegations that serious, that you're drugging the world's biggest star, you call the police, you call the FBI, you don't call TMZ," Lufti stated in his defence before adding, "I was the perfect scapegoat. I was new. They didn't know who I was. I was just an expendable guy. A five-day notice means she would have been notified that this was going to happen and she would've had the right to contest to it. She would have obviously contested to it, immediately, and they knew that and everyone knew that. They had to do everything possible to prevent that from happening."

Special Mention: In 2009, Jenny Eliscu (she had done two Rolling Stone cover pieces on Britney Spears in 2001 and 2008) was enlisted by Sam Lutfi and Adnan Ghalib to help Britney Spears content for a new lawyer in her conservatorship case. Jenny secretly got Britney to sign the petition which would confirm her lack of confidence in Samuel Ingham, her court-appointed attorney at the time. "Ms. Spears is of the opinion that he is not advocating adequately on her behalf particularly in light of the severe restrictions placed upon her," the petition read. It was at the Montage Beverly Hills pool when Jenny met Britney after which they swiftly went to a bathroom, away from the security guards, which is where Spears signed the petition. Breaking down in tears, Jenny recounted, "She looked at me and said, 'Thank you.' And I said, 'I'll see you again.' She definitely seemed scared. It was hard to tell because I was so scared but she was so appreciative." Alas, a week later, Eliscu found out that her efforts to aid Britney were in complete vain because just like how Spears had earlier failed to hire Adam Streisand, a similar fate occurred, this time too.

"It had been ruled that she lacked capacity to choose her own lawyer and that they had cast enough doubt on to whether that was her signature. I never heard anything of it again. No one ever talked about it again. Still, no one talks about the fact that there was another attempt to get a lawyer that somehow didn’t work out," Jenny claimed.

