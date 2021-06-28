  1. Home
Britney Spears is top priority for BF Sam Asghari as they enjoy Hawaii vacation after her shocking testimony

Sam Asghari is reportedly sparing no detail for his GF Britney Spears’ well being after her heartbreaking testimony about her conservatorship hearing.
56626 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 02:17 pm
Britney Spears is top priority for BF Sam Asghari as they enjoy Hawaii Britney Spears is top priority for BF Sam Asghari as they enjoy Hawaii vacation after her shocking testimony
After her heartbreaking testimony in court, Britney Spears took some time off and went away to Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. A source who recently spoke to US Weekly told that Asghari, 27, has been super supportive since Britney’s traumatic statements in court. The source said: “Sam made sure his schedule was clear the week after the hearing to be there for her 100 percent and support her,” the insider tells Us. If you didn’t know, the personal trainer met Spears when he was in her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. Their relationship went Instagram official in January 2017, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

 

According to the source, the Iranian model “loves her unconditionally,” and he has been making every effort to make sure the Crossroads star knows how he feels. “She’s been super emotional so he’s making sure she’s loved and treating her like a princess,” the source added.

 

Staff from their Hawaii resort also shared that Spears is “enjoying herself with Sam,” during the low-key vacation. They’re tanning, swimming and snapping plenty of pics while they’re in the gorgeous locale.” The fitness expert is also making sure Spears takes care of herself. “They’re cooking delicious food, and eating fresh and healthy meals,” the insider explains. “She’s eating clean and working out with Sam as a form of detox to help her body mentally and spiritually.”

 

According to the source, the Iranian model “loves her unconditionally,” and he has been making every effort to make sure the Crossroads star knows how he feels. “She’s been super emotional so he’s making sure she’s loved and treating her like a princess,” the source added.The duo’s getaway comes in the wake of Britney’s revealed that the conservatorship meant she was forced to use birth control and couldn’t get married or expand her family without approval.

 

