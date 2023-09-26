Britney Spears' troubling Instagram video featuring dancing with knives raises concerns

Britney Spears, the renowned pop sensation, has recently raised eyebrows on Instagram with a rather unusual video. Known for sharing glimpses of her life in Calabasas, Britney's latest post involved dancing with knives.

Britney's unconventional Instagram post

In her latest Instagram video, the 41-year-old pop icon decided to spice things up. While she often treats her 42.1 million followers to videos of her frolicking around her Calabasas home, this time, she took a different approach. Britney appeared in the foyer of her California residence, twirling two kitchen knives to the beat of a song.

Her attire for this unusual performance consisted of tiny white bikini bottoms paired with a busty crop top, accentuated by a black choker. Despite the unconventional choice of props, Britney made it clear that the knives were not real. However, even this assurance didn't prevent concern from spreading, as even her pet dogs appeared visibly startled in the video.

Addressing her followers, Britney captioned the video with a touch of humor, saying, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don't worry, they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon!!!" Despite the light-hearted caption, the video undoubtedly left fans and viewers with a sense of unease.

Concerns and Britney's recent life changes

This unusual display on Instagram comes in the wake of Britney Spears' tumultuous personal life. Her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August, merely 14 months after their marriage. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, Asghari has reportedly sought spousal support and coverage for his legal fees.

Notably, earlier this year, TMZ reported that Britney had shown a "fascination with knives" and that precautions should be taken to keep them away from her. This fascination was supposedly related to her conservatorship, which has been a contentious topic in her life.

As Britney navigates the challenges of her personal life, she is eagerly anticipating the release of her memoir, "The Woman in Me," set to be unveiled in October. This memoir promises to offer a candid look into Britney's life, spanning from her early years to her highly publicized conservatorship and her current state of being.

