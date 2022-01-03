Britney Spears UNFOLLOWS sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram ahead of latter's tell-all memoir release

Britney Spears has started 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. The Gimme More singer seemingly went through a social media cleanse day as she chose to unfollow her sister just days before the official release of the latter's tell-all memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Not that Britney follows many people, however, the pop icon hasn't altered her follow list except for removing Jamie Lynn from it. She can still be seen following 46 people including fiancé Sam Asghari, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tinashe, and all of them had vocally supported Britney and participated in the #FreeBritney movement amid her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears.

However, it seems like Britney doesn't want to be connected to her family, even through social media anymore. Recently, she even posted a "symbolic" video of birds being freed from their cages, seemingly referring to her conservatorship battle and her win in 2021.

Jamie Lynn shared a series of photos to mark the end of 2021 and welcomed 2022 on social media. Dear [2021], You tried your damnedest… bless your heart,” she penned. “Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing every[one] a safe and Happy New Year," the star added. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn's book Things I Should Have Said is scheduled to hit the shelves in bookstores on January 18, 2022. While not much has been confirmed, the book will reportedly contain stories from her life as a child artist, along with her journey to stardom while being a teen mom.

