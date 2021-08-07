Britney Spears UPDATES fans on her conservatorship battle: Things are way better than I 'anticipated’

Amid her conservatorship battle against father Jamie Spears, Britney Spears took some time off to answer some burning questions from fans via her Instagram account. The Toxic singer had a fun rapid-fire round where she answered a good number of questions asked by her followers. From revealing her favourite Miley Cyrus track to her most preferred clothing store, the pop star has answered most of the questions posed by her followers.

“My favourite clothing line is J. Crew,” the singer began, “...Because I like the fact that they have clothes for men and women,” she said, while flaunting her floral dress by the brand she adores. While speaking of her likes and dislikes, the singer also pointed to ‘real deal Lays’ as her favourite potato chips. Adding to that, fans who love both Britney and Miley Cyrus had a great time when the singer gave a shout-out to Cyrus revealing that her 2013 song ‘We Can’t Stop’ is her favourite. Mentioning what exactly does she like from the song, she admitted that the tune of the song is “cool”.

Spears also answered the question of her favourite scented lotion and she said it is ‘Vanilla’ because she admires the way ‘it smells so fresh and girlie and summery,’ adding that she has always been ‘a vanilla girl.’ Britney has been very active on social media amid her conservatorship battle, making sure that she is well connected to her fans. Speaking of her feud with father Jamie Spears, Britney pointed out that “things are way better” than she has ‘ever anticipated.’

ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ lawyer files motion for 'immediate removal' of James Parnell Spears as her conservator