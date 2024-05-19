Britney Spears Updates Fans on Her Foot Injury From Chateau Marmont Incident; Says She 'Danced With the Saints'

Britney Spears left fans extremely concerned after the star shared news of her foot injury. The star got into an unfortunate incident while on vacation in Chateau Marmont that resulted in her injury.

The star broke the news to her fans through Instagram when she posted a video showing her injury. Britney’s foot was completely swollen and showed the severity of her injury. The star has now updated her fans on the condition of her foot. Here’s what Britney Spears is doing after her foot injury.

Britney Spears’ update about foot injury

Britney Spears who got injured on her vacation to Chateau Marmont has updated fans about her injury. The singer previously revealed how she sustained the foot injury that resulted in a swollen foot. The star posted a video of her very swollen foot along with a caption that updated fans about her recovery.

“Just last week can you believe it !!! How is it already better ???” the star began. She then revealed how she was stubborn and did it “her way.” Spears admitted to not taking advice from anybody. The star shared how she wore heels despite the injury and “danced with the saints” at night. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The star then expanded on how she spent her vacation in Mexico. Britney wrote about taking a dip in the ocean at 3 am and even singing “outside shower.” The singer revealed how she said “f**k you” to a person for the first time in her life. Britney shared how she read “all the books” in her hotel and went on night drives.

Advertisement

Spears also spoke about how she was scammed as a tourist on her vacation. She wrote, “A lady ripped me off she made me pay 750 dollars in a store when it was just 300!!!” The singer also admitted to clicking the racing pictures in a swimsuit that she would “never” post.

When Britney Spears blamed her mother

Britney posted a video on Instagram on May 2 where she showed the fans how swollen her ankle was. The star also accused her mother of being involved in the caption that accompanied the video. She revealed how she got the injury in the video.

“It’s so bad. F–king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it,” she revealed. Britney also accused the paramedics of causing a “huge scene” unnecessarily.

The singer also accused her mother of being behind this incident. “I know my mom was involved,” she wrote in the caption.

Britney then continued to write how she had not been in touch with her mother for 6 months prior to this. She also revealed that her mother called her right after she injured herself “even before the news being out.”

The singer also claimed that she was being set up by her mother and said that she could not “stand her.” She wrote, “I was set up just like she did way back when !!!”

Britney concluded the message while expressing her gratitude towards her lawyer Matthew Rosengart. The star thanked him for helping her “get through” it. The star called Rosengart “wonderful” while saying that he has been like a father to her.

Britney also accused the paramedics who showed up at the door of harassing her. She also claimed that they showed up at her door “illegally.”

ALSO READ:‘I Miss Them’: Britney Spears Writes Heartfelt Note As She Shares PIC Featuring Mom Lynne And Sister Jaime's Kids