Britney Spears UPGRADES legal team with Steven Spielberg’s former lawyer to END conservatorship

TMZ recently reported that Britney Spears is upgrading her legal team to get out of her court-ordered conservatorship after 13 years. Scroll down for more on this.

After her explosive conservatorship testimony, Britney Spears is amping up her game to get out of the toxic arrangement. The 39-year-old singer has reportedly been in touch with a large law firm to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her in ending her conservatorship after 13 years.

This weekend, TMZ reported that if the firm agrees to represent her, and that the representation is allowed by the court, the first step will be filing paperwork to have the judge remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate. “Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” she wrote in the paperwork, signing it “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.” The lawyer previous represented many high-profile stars, including Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

In other news, after hearing Britney’s traumatic experience under the court-ordered conservatorship, fans and celebrities have come out in support of the singer. Recently, taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna wrote a heartfelt message for Britney as she slammed the conservatorship for harming the singer's human rights. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a Britney Spears shirt, Madonna wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna wrote. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

