Britney Spears upset about dad Jamie living with Jamie Lynn after rehab stay amid ongoing feud? Reports

Britney Spears, 41, is reportedly upset after her father, Jamie Spears, moved in with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, following his rehab stay. A source close to the Spears family shared on October 4 to Daily Mail that the 71-year-old Jamie relocated to Jamie Lynn’s home in Louisiana after leaving rehab in July.

Britney Spears 'bothered' by her father living with sister Jamie

The source revealed to Daily Mail that this situation has left the pop star feeling "extremely bothered" amid her ongoing family drama. They explained, “This obviously infuriates Britney for so many reasons, she feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her. She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn’s daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney’s falling out with her two sons.” Although the two sisters appeared to be reconciling when they spent time together in June, the source claimed that their bond has soured again due to their father's post-rehab return. Furthermore, the insider mentioned that “Jamie just got out of rehab, but is already drinking again, which worries Lynne and Jamie Lynn,” they said, “Jamie was babysitting Ivey while Jamie Lynn competed on Dancing With The Stars with Lynne.”

Additionally, Jamie has been babysitting his grandchildren during Jamie Lynn's participation in Dancing With The Stars. Britney has recently been dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with Sam Asghari, 29. After their split, Britney indirectly referred to Jamie Lynn on Instagram, prompting Sam to unfollow her on social media with the caption, “In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says ‘I love her to DEATH’ … you learn to start living !!!!”. It appears that Britney is facing strained relationships with most of her family members amid her divorce from Sam.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard takes 2-year-old Oonagh out while using crutch due to marathon training hip injury

Britney Spears' dancing video with knives

Britney also made headlines recently by sharing a video on Instagram in which she danced with fake knives on September 25. She clarified that the knives were not real and related to Halloween by captioning the post, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!” This video garnered reactions from various celebrities, including comedian Kathy Griffin, who recreated it on October 3.

ALSO READ: 'They just had eyes for each other': Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship, were 'all over each other' during US Open