Britney Spears’ USD 1.2M Childhood Home Targeted by Scammers Amid Struggles to Sell: DEETS

Scammers have targeted Britney Spears' childhood home as the $1.2 million property struggles to find a buyer since being listed on the market. This luxurious villa was put up for sale in October 2024, with some possible buyers coming up with the idea of converting it into a modern-day Graceland.

Built in 1979, the pop icon spent almost most of her adolescence living in a single-story home, which remained in the family until 2021, when dad Jamie Spears sold it for $289,000, whom she accused of controlling her life and her food choices (limiting her food to only canned vegetables and chicken), body-shaming her, and manipulating her to the point where she appeared too sick too choose her boyfriend but healthy enough to appear in sitcoms and go on tours to perform in front of thousands of people.

More details about the house

Located in Kentwood, Louisiana, about 10 minutes south of the Mississippi border, the singer moved there when she was three in 1980. Exclusive photos obtained by The U.S. Sun show that the singer's childhood home has been kept in its antique condition, as it was when Spears lived there.

Snaps show the modest ranch home, which is nestled on almost two acres of land in the rural south, with pro-Trump flags flying above it. The home features 2,200 square feet of living space and boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The bedroom, which was supposed to belong to Spears before her heyday, still features NSYNC stickers and other '90s pop decor along with artwork done by Spears.

Britney Spears used to call her house a zoo

Spears opens up about her upbringing in her beloved in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me. Spears referred to her childhood home as a zoo but added that it was also, in the absence of a better word, the cool house.

Furthermore, Hulsey, who was also the selling agent when the house was sold in 2021, said that several things in the house still remain untouched, including the original dance studio where Britney's love for dancing started. However, Hulsey said she's struggled to find a buyer since listing the home on the real estate market eight months ago.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears' relationship with her family has been rocky since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. For a long time, the singer had issues with them, especially with her father, Jamie Spears, who functioned as her conservator ever since she was deemed unfit to take care of her finances.

