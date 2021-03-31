Britney Spears was 'embarrassed' and cried after watching parts of the Framing Britney documentary

Britney Spears after watching parts of the Framing Britney documentary reacted to the same in a heartbreaking social media post.

After New York Times' documentary on Britney Spears, titled Framing Britney released last month, the singer had maintained her silence regarding the same. Spears has now reacted to the documentary stating that she has watched parts of it and spoke about what she felt in an Instagram post. The Toxic singer wrote an emotional post about the experience of watching parts of the documentary and it's truly heartbreaking. Britney shared a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's Crazy and along with a caption where she reacted to the documentary and spoke about how dancing brings her joy.

Reacting to Framing Britney, the singer wrote, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Britney also spoke about the kind of public life she has lived the media scrutiny she underwent saying, "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!!"

Britney's post received a lot of love from her friends and fans. Paris Hilton reacting to Spears' post commented saying, "Love you sweet beautiful angel." Fans too sent supportive messages to the singer asking her to be herself. Britney concluded the note by saying, she's not here to be "perfect" but wants to spread kindness.

The singer has been in the news for the past few months after an online campaign asking her to be removed from conservatorship under her father emerged. Several celebrities too came out in support of the Free Britney movement.

