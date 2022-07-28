Britney Spears will not be deposed in conservatorship case as judge denies her father Jamie Spears' request

Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition in her conservatorship case according to the latest ruling by judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles court. Britney's father Jamie Spears had originally filed a motion requesting that his daughter be deposed as he gathers evidence in his defense against the surveillance allegations made against him in his former role as her conservator.

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a "plea for decency" for Jamie to withdraw the request, saying, "Whether he believes it or not, or accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through for more than a decade at his hands." He also argued that a deposition would re-traumatize Britney. The singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years by Los Angeles court in November last year.

As for the singer's father, Jamie's lawyer has maintained that did "nothing wrong" in the conservatorship. His court filing argued that the claims of surveillance and bugging of the singer's phone during the conservatorship are "salacious and false."

In the meantime, Britney has been busy with her personal life and has already celebrated some milestone moments since her conservatorship ended. The singer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this year. Recently, it was also reported that Spears may soon be making a comeback in the music industry as well. It was recently reported that Britney may be teaming up with Elton John as he gears up to release a new version of his famed song Tiny Dancer.

