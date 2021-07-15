Britney Spears wins right to hire new attorney; Says she wants to charge father with 'conservatorship abuse'

Britney Spears made another heartfelt testimony in court as she called her conservatorship "f****** cruelty" in Wednesday's hearing.

*Trigger Warning* Britney Spears spoke remotely in an LA court for the second time since her first conservatorship testimony. On Wednesday, July 14, the pop singer scored a victory as a judge ruled she could appoint her own lawyer after her previous court-appointed lawyer stepped down last week. During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Brenda Penny accepted the resignation of Spears' previous attorney and stated that she would accept Spears' new choice, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her henceforth.

During the recent hearing, Britney also expressed her desire to file charges against her father Jamie Spears for putting her through the "cruel" conservatorship. As per CNN, she tearfully said, "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse. I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad."

As per CNN, Britney once again detailed how the conservatorship has been hampering her normal life as told the court that it was "f****** cruelty" and also claimed that she isn't even allowed to have coffee as she said, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

Britney also maintained that she's extremely scared of her father and told court, "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."Briteny further detailed her conservatorship trauma saying, "Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not. And that's not OK."

It has also been reported AFP that Spears' new lawyer Rosengart mentioned that he would file a petition "as soon as possible" to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator. He said, "Why is Mr. Spears not voluntarily stepping down? does not belong in this conservatorship anymore. And we believe he should voluntarily step down immediately", AFP.

Britney's new attorney is known to have had high-profile clients previously including the likes of Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn as per reports.

