Britney Spears wishes sister Jamie Lynn Spears would take a lie detector test amid memoir drama

After Jamie Lynn Spears made several allegedly false claims about her estranged sister Britney Spears in her recently-released memoir Things I Should Have Said, the pop star has posted another message for Jamie. If you didn't know, the sisters have had several nasty exchanges online this month, Britney even sent Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter. It claimed the book contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about her.

Now, taking to Instagram, Britney wrote: "I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

While Jamie Lynn's rep had no immediate comment, previously Jamie took to Instagram and shared that she is "officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR!" To which Britney replied: "National best seller ????, DUH [rolling eyes emoji]."

The memoir was released about 2 months after Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years. To which Britney wrote: "The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW …. Bulls--t !!!"

Taking snippets from The Real and The Talk show, in which the co-hosts criticized the author over her book and accused her of making a book "for profit," Britney commented: "What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I'm just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren't telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I'm not surprised at all!!!”

