Britney Spears wore three different outfits during her wedding reception with husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears looked every inch the radiant bride on her wedding day, pulling out all the stops after tying the knot in a customized Versace gown on Thursday. While she wore a sleek, classic white bespoke Versace gown with a high slit and a formal veil for the ceremony, she opted for a more conventional Britney look for the reception.

As per Page Six, after the "I dos," the Toxic singer changed out of her handmade Versace wedding gown and into three Versace party ensembles. She stepped out in a black blazer-style little dress to dance the night away with friends including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez. For her first reception appearance, the singer chose a long-sleeved, super-short gown with sparkling silver trim and button detail at the front, and her hair was styled in big, loose waves. She then changed into a "two-toned ensemble" before her last costume of the night: a stylish red fringed short, according to Vogue.

However, her second reception ensemble comprised cap sleeves and playful crimson fringe at the shoulders, as well as shimmering silver shoes to recreate her famous kiss with Madonna from the 2003 VMAs. Meanwhile, Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in October 2016 and declared their relationship in January 2017. In September 2021, the two announced their engagement.

Over the years of her conservatorship which lasted 13 years and was terminated last year, Sam and Britney remained strong. She also referred to him as her rock for staying by her side amid the hardest years. Interestingly, Britney teased her wedding last month after sharing an Instagram post featuring her cat Wendy who was seated on top of white tulle fabric.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married; Couple tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in LA