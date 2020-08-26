Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn secretly appointed trustee of the singer’s massive fortune

According to recent reports, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has secretly been appointed as the primary trustee of the pop icon’s vast fortune. Details await below.

According to recent reports by The Blast, singer Britney Spears‘ sister, Jamie Lynn, is now the trustee of a trust that holds the fortune belonging to the 38-year-old Glory pop star. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Jamie Lynn was named trustee of the “SJB Revocable Trust,” set up by Britney in 2004 to protect her vast fortune and provide for her children’s financial future. The trust was “amended in 2018, naming Jamie Lynn as the ‘trustee’ and the move was signed off on by her co-conservators Andrew Wallet, and their father Jamie Spears.”

According to the documents, “while alive Britney Spears Is the ‘sole beneficiary’ of the SJB Trust, but it outlines what steps are to be taken if she passes away.” Jamie is asking the court to approve the appointment of Fidelity Financial Management to create “blocked accounts” that will hold all of Britney‘s assets and serve as advisors with her investments, the documents also outline.

The tabloid states that it’s unclear if Jamie is asking to move the assets to these accounts now, or in the event of Britney‘s death. But, the trust outlines exactly what should happen to her fortune in the case of her death. In other words, if she passes away, Jamie Lynn will ensure that the assets and cash are transferred to the trust set up to take care of her children.

This is the first time any member apart from her father Jamie Spears has participated in Britney’s conservatorship. Her mother, Lynne Spears, recently filed to become more involved in this trust.

