Britney Spears's mom, Lynne takes on substitute teaching amid financial struggles: Reports

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, has recently found herself facing financial difficulties due to the strain on her relationship with her superstar daughter. According to a source, Lynne, who is 68 years old, has resorted to working part-time as a substitute teacher in an effort to make ends meet. While these claims have yet to be independently confirmed, they shed light on the challenges Lynne is currently facing.

Lynne's financial struggles

Lynne Spears' financial woes appear to be intricately linked to her complex relationship with her daughter, Britney Spears. The anonymous insider reports that this strained relationship has significantly impacted Lynne's finances. However, it's important to note that these claims remain unverified, and Lynne and her attorneys have not provided any official statements regarding her financial situation.“She is struggling to pay her bills,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail.

Lynne's professional pursuits

While substitute teaching might be a recent endeavor for Lynne Spears, her Instagram bio suggests that she also works as a Rodan and Fields independent consultant. According to Indeed.com, this profession can yield annual earnings ranging from $18,000 to $110,000. Additionally, Lynne appears to run a blog named 'The MustardSeeds' with four friends, where they share insights about local shops and restaurants. However, this project seems to be more of a passion than a significant source of income due to its limited following.

Lynne's previous ventures

In the past, Lynne Spears ran her own preschool and daycare center while raising her children, including Britney, Bryan, and Jamie Lynn Spears. However, there is no recent social media activity indicating her involvement in teaching or running such an establishment.

In April 2022, Lynne requested financial assistance from Britney Spears to cover legal fees amounting to over $660,000 that she had accumulated during Britney's conservatorship. Her attorneys argued that this request was reasonable in light of the millions spent by Jamie Spears, Britney's father, to maintain the conservatorship. However, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosegart, rejected the request, emphasizing that Britney had been the family's primary provider for years.

While Lynne grapples with financial challenges, Britney Spears continues to thrive in her career. She recently released a song titled 'Mind Your Business' with Will.i.am and is set to publish a highly anticipated memoir called 'The Woman in Me' on October 24. Furthermore, her 2002 film, 'Crossroads,' is slated for a re-release in theaters on October 23 and 25, which is expected to bring her financial gains.

