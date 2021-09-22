Britney vs Spears Teaser: New Netflix documentary explores singer's conservatorship; WATCH

Netflix has released an 18-seconds teaser for Britney Spears’ documentary and the trailer is supposed to debut today! Britney vs Spears features a short snippet from a voicemail that Spears left to one of her lawyers at 12.29 am on January 21, 2009. “Hi, I’m Britney Spears,” she starts, as she unveils the reason for her sudden call to the lawyer.

“I called you earlier. I’m calling you again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…,” concludes the short teaser video. An Erin Lee Carr directorial, the documentary on the conservatorship battle of the singer has been carried out by Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan as executive producers, along with Amy Herdy and Jenny Eliscu. The documentary has been produced by Carr, Sarah Gibson and Kate Berry.

For the unversed, Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears for the last 13 years of her life. Spears had previously stated that she was unaware that she could appeal for an end to her conservatorship, and her confession led to Spears finally receiving permission to have her own lawyers, rather than follow up with the court-appointed counsel. In June, Spears had noted that she wants her life back. “It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested,” she said.

Take a look at the video:

Recently, on September 7, the singer’s father and conservator, Jamie Spears, has filed a petition to end her conservatorship, whose hearing has been set for September 29. Are you excited about Britney Spears’ story about her conservatorship battle? Share your thoughts about the singer’s tough journey in the comments below.

