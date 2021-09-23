Britney vs Spears Trailer: Netflix analyzes Britney Spears' conservatorship battle against Jamie Spears; WATCH

A brand new documentary about the conservatorship battle of singer Britney Spears against her father Jamie Spears will be released on Netflix for the entire world to take a look at how the pop star was ‘silenced’ for years. The new trailer focuses on finding out the truth behind the Spears’ conservatorship war.

“I just want my life back,” Britney says, as the trailer opens to showcase her life story about being under a conservator, her father Jamie Spears. “Britney has been silenced to speak out about anything that’s really going on,” a voice notes, and the clips in the trailer show the Toxic singer from the early days of her career. The trailer also focuses on Spears’ bond with her family. It mentions that Britney “never had one person she could trust,” noting that her parents weren’t trustworthy as well.

Various experts will explore how Britney Spears was inside a conservatorship deal when she was termed as “okay,” and was earning her own money. “There was financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers,” another person noted. The 1 minute 18 seconds trailer mainly provided fans with a brief idea of what to expect in the documentary. Britney’s saddening legal battle, which went on for 13 years, and her relationship with her parents have been analyzed in Netflix’s upcoming big show.

“It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” the caption in Britney vs Spears’ trailer denotes. The trailer has also shared a sneak peek at Britney’s fan power which started the hashtag #FreeBritney to support their favourite pop singer.

"It's been 13 years and it's enough." Britney vs Spears premieres Sept 28 pic.twitter.com/y2CCV4Jnh7 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

In other news, on September 7, Jamie Spears finally agreed to step down as Britney’s conservator, and the hearing for the same has been scheduled for September 29.

Are you excited about Britney Spears’ documentary? Share your thoughts about her conservatorship battle against her father in the comments below.

