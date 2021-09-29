Britney vs Spears: Twitter fans enraged with Jamie Spears; URGE to end the conservatorship soon

After the release of Britney vs Spears documentary on Netflix, fans have taken to their social media platform to show dissatisfaction over the conservatorship battle, that Britney had to fight alone for 13 years against her father Jamie Spears. They showed concern over how the pop star was treated amid the battle and the #FreeBritney slogan seems to be all over the internet again.

For the unversed, pop sensation Britney Spears was under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears for 13 years. Conservatorships are usually granted to those who show signs of being in a diminished mental state. However, recently, Jamie Spears has finally agreed to step down as Britney's conservator, for which the hearing has been scheduled for September 29.

Fans have definitely been enraged with the conservatorship as it has been shown in detail now. Some have claimed that Spears has been mistreated throughout the time she was controlled by her father, and others have prayed that she gets out of the conservatorship criteria soon. However, it seems like Twitter hasn't taken the documentary well, and the majority of Britney's supporters have slammed Jamie Spears and everyone else involved against Britney.

"I just watched the Britney Spears documentary on Netflix, my heart goes out to girl, imagine being stripped away of absolutely everything not just by anyone but your own flesh and blood. #BritneyVsSpears [sic]," one user has penned. "#BritneyVsSpears I cant even put into words how upset and angry i am over Britneys treatment. She has no rights. All the lies and controlling her. The world is finally opening up to this and its about time. She deserves the entire world #FreeBritney [sic]," another user mentioned.

Here are the reactions to Britney vs Spears from Twitterati:

I just watched the Britney Spears documentary on Netflix, my heart goes out to girl, imagine being stripped away of absolutely everything not just by anyone but your own flesh and blood. #BritneyVsSpears — Casey x (@Caseballantyne) September 28, 2021

#BritneyVsSpears I cant even put into words how upset and angry i am over Britneys treatment. She has no rights. All the lies and controlling her. The world is finally opening up to this and its about time. She deserves the entire world #FreeBritney. — Daniels mummy (@NikkiABoleyn) September 28, 2021

For now I’ve watched #BritneyVsSpears and #ControllingBritneySpears only once, cuz let’s face it’s hard to watch without feeling sad, angry, disappointed, disgusted. However, I plan to watch the both documentary again and share some more thoughts on them. As soon as I find time — Britney Doll (@BritneyDoll7) September 28, 2021

Just watched #BritneyVsSpears on Netflix and on the whole, it was good and gives the general public a good insight into the movement.

Praying for a positive outcome from court tomorrow for @britneyspears, and hope the rats exposed in the film get their comeuppance #FreeBritney — (@marklynnadams) September 28, 2021

just watched #BritneyVsSpears and tbh, every single day, i keep wishing from the bottom of my heart Brit can get her freedom back. FREE BRITNEY. — gra (@materialb0y) September 28, 2021

