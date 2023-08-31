'Britney’s not like Taylor Swift or Madonna': Britney Spears is reportedly facing major financial setback amid divorce from husband Sam Asghari

In the world of fame and fortune, even the brightest stars can face financial challenges. Britney Spears, the iconic Toxic singer, has been making headlines not just for her music but also for her ongoing legal battles and recent divorce filing by her estranged husband Sam Asghari. As the legal fees start to pile up and income sources become a concern, Britney's financial situation is under scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears spotted with a mystery man grabbing food amid her divorce with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' lawyer entered the fray

With the divorce filing by Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has enlisted the help of powerhouse lawyers Mathew Rosengart and Laura Wasser. These legal experts have been instrumental in guiding many high-profile clients through complex legal proceedings. However, their services come at a significant cost, reportedly as high as $2,000 per hour. The mounting legal bills have raised questions about the impact on Britney's finances.

Limited income streams and challenges

Unlike contemporary artists like Taylor Swift or Madonna, Britney Spears has not released new music in recent years. Her last notable performance was Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John, which took place over a year ago. In an industry where touring and merchandise sales play a pivotal role in income generation, Britney's lack of such activities has sparked a concern.

ALSO READ: Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' estranged husband ‘is still looking for his big break’ and currently unemployed

Britney Spear's conservatorship battle and financial snapshot

The legal battles faced by Britney Spears in her struggle to escape her family conservatorship have been extensively covered. In April 2022, she achieved a victory by gaining control over her music earnings and personal life. Documents associated with the conservatorship reveal that as of December 31, 2018, Britney Spears had a net worth of $59,079,755.76.

During that year, her expenses were noteworthy amounting to, over $11 million. These expenses included both living costs and payments related to the conservatorship. Despite the amount spent, her net worth increased by more than $2 million in 2018.

Beyond fees, Britney Spears faces challenges due to substantial household bills and ongoing expenses for security and domestic staff. The absence of income, from music releases or live performances further complicates matters. Unlike artists who continue earning through streaming and touring activities Britney's financial opportunities are limited.

While it has been reported that Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart is providing pro bono services, the issue of mounting fees remains a concern. The lack of clarity regarding endorsement earnings and royalties adds uncertainty to her financial future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: F*** with me... I dare you!' Britney Spears unleashes fiery message amid divorce from Sam Asghari