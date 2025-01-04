Britt Allcroft, Creator of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ TV Series, Dies at 81

Britt Allcroft, the creative force behind the beloved Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends television series, has passed away at the age of 81. Her daughter, Holly Wright, confirmed that Allcroft died on December 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, as reported by The New York Times.

Allcroft’s remarkable career began in 1979 when she met Reverend Wilbert Awdry, author of The Railway Series, while working on a documentary about British steam engines. Captivated by the charm of Awdry’s characters, she envisioned bringing the books to television. In 1984, her dream became a reality with the launch of Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends, narrated by Ringo Starr.

The show’s success spanned decades, running for 24 seasons until 2021. Its legacy continued with Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, an animated reboot on Netflix, alongside numerous specials, films, and a lucrative line of toys and merchandise.

Allcroft’s creative vision extended beyond television. She wrote and directed the 2000 feature film Thomas and the Magic Railroad, which starred Mara Wilson, Alec Baldwin, and Peter Fonda. She also adapted Magic Adventures of Mumfie, a 1994 series based on Katharine Tozer’s books.

Her enduring impact on the Thomas franchise was celebrated in the 2023 documentary An Unlikely Fandom, directed by Brannon Carty. Carty commemorated Allcroft’s passing, describing her as an “adoring mother and wife” and “a visionary producer.” He added, “Without her, so many of us would never have met.”

Britt Allcroft’s legacy lives on through her transformative work that brought joy to generations of children worldwide. Her passion for storytelling and dedication to bringing The Railway Series to life have left an indelible mark on the world of children’s entertainment, ensuring that Thomas and his friends will continue to inspire for years to come.

