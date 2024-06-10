Brittany Cartwright Says She Was ‘Kinda Thrown’ By Lala Kent’s Comments On Nanny Feud At Reunion Episode

Brittany Cartwright, known for her appearance in The Valley, shared the details of her feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent over a Nanny. On the recent episode of her When The Reality Hits podcast, Cartwright discussed that she was taken aback by Kent’s comments over the feud on the reunion episode.

Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, confronted the situation, stating that the ladies had already apologized to each other, and Cartwright was not aware that the former would bring out the conversation at the reunion episode.

Brittany Cartwright’s comments over the Nanny feud with Lala Kent

On her podcast, Cartwright shared, “I’m just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn’t know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion.” The Valley star further added, “I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?’”

In the third part of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on May 28, Kent explained to the host about her problems with The Valley contestant, beginning after the latter called Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham. Kent explained that The Valley star went on to confront Burningham over hiring the same nanny as Cartwright and Taylor did for their son Cruz. “Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal, she reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket,” Lala revealed to Andy Cohen.

Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent’s fight over a nanny

After the phone call incident took place, Kent said that she reached out to Cartwright over why she called her mother. While interacting with Andy Cohen, Lala revealed, “Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’”

She added, “First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

Cartwright went on to explain that she did not mean for the message to create a fuss among the two reality stars. The Valley contestant claimed that she wrote a nice message, and after that, the apologies took place between the two. However, she did not expect the topic to accelerate to the VPR Reunion episode.

