Brittany Mahomes hopes to play matchmaker for Sophie Turner amidst divorce from Joe Jonas, is 'having a blast' with Taylor Swift's girl gang

The blooming romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has not only taken over the Internet, but it has also led to a lot of new bonds, friendships, and equations. With the pop star attending the NFL star's games, she has been introduced to a brand new world of people. One of her new friends turned out to be Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two were spotted hitting it off instantly.

During one of the matches, the singer and the sports team owner were seen laughing and enjoying the game together. Meanwhile, Swift has since invited her to several of her hangouts and introduced Brittany to her girl gang. The latter has now shown interest in playing matchmaker for Sophie Turner. Here's what we know about the same.

Brittany Mahomes hopes to play matchmaker for Sophie Turner amidst divorce from Joe Jonas

While getting to know Swift's group of friends, the 28-year-old has shown interest in helping Sophie Turner get back into the dating game amidst the latter's ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas. "Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the games. She would love to help play matchmaker," a source told US Weekly. She thinks Sophie is a doll whom she would love to set up with someone.

As per the portal, one of the reasons the Game of Thrones star attended the NFL game was to meet new people while she deals with splitting from her estranged husband. "One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she's newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL," an insider divulged. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce in September. They got married in 2019 and share two daughters Willa and Delphine.

She has been friends with Swift for years but got even closer after her separation from Joe, whom Swift had dated back in 2007. Meanwhile, Brittany enjoyed a night out with Sophie and Taylor recently and they have since been getting along well. The former has been chilling with Swift's friends including names like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Brittany Mahomes is 'having a blast' with Taylor Swift's girl gang

A source told US Weekly, "Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends. She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena, and Cara all are." She also hopes to continue her friendship with this amazing group of women. As per previous reports, Brittany considers Taylor a very sweet and down-to-earth human being.

