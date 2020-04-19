Broadway actor Nick Cordero got his leg severed due to Coronavirus complications

Nick Cordero's wife reveals that the actor got his right leg amputated after facing Coronavirus complications.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Pneumonia. The 41-year-old was suffering from Coronavirus like symptoms which is believed to be the cause of his illness. The actor has had severe complications amidst his battle against COVID-19 and has also got his leg amputated after a surgery. His wife Amanda Kloots revealed that Nick had got tested himself twice but the results showed clear. However, the doctors still insisted on having the third test which came back positive.

Nick Cordero is in the ICU since April 1. Taking to her Instagram handle, his wife Amanda Kloots recently revealed that his right leg has been severed. "We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything," she told the fans. Amanda has been sharing updates about Nick's health with his fans from day 1. She believes that with their prayers and support, Nick will soon regain his health.

"So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting, and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues - blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines - so we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today," she added. Last week, Kloots also revealed that Nick had developed a new infection in his lung and had to be revived after surgery.

