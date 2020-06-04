Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife reveals 'he's still fighting' even after the doctors have given up

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says that he's still fighting against Coronavirus even after the doctors have given up on him.

Nick Cordero has been battling Corornavirus complications at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for over two months now. The Broadway actor has got his right leg amputated due to blood clotting and has undergone a tracheotomy to support his breathing. Nick was diagnosed with Pneumonia initially and tested positive for Coronavirus after his third test. The actor has been putting up a great fight against the novel COVID-19 and has been on the ventilator for over two months.

His wife Amanda Kloots shares regular health updates of the actor with his fans and in her recent social media post, she has revealed that Nick is still fighting the virus even after the doctors have given up on him. Nick often showed improvement when given different treatments but stopped responding to them after little or no success. "I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye," Amanda Kloots wrote as she shared a picture of Nick holding their 11-year-old baby boy.

"I've been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!" she added. Recently, Nick suffered a lung infection that further deteriorated his health but his wife Amanda believes that he will be back in the pink of health very soon.

Also Read: Nick Cordero’s wife says he's still battling lung infection after COVID 19 complications & gets herself tested

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×