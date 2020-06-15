Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife reveals lung transplant isn't possible; Doctors believe he won't survive it

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots reveals lung transplant isn't possible for the actor as the doctors believe he is too weak to survive it.

Nick Cordero has been battling Coronavirus complications for over two months now. The Broadway actor has got his right leg amputated due to blood clotting and has been on the ventilator. He is also suffering from a severe lung infection and has undergone several tests and treatments in order to stabilise. The actor recently began Stem cell treatment for his lungs but there has been only little improvement in his health. His wife Amanda Kloots has been sharing health updates about him since the beginning and she has recently revealed that lung transplant is not an option for Nick Cordero.

"We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn’t the prettiest, unfortunately," Amanda Kloots shared. Though lung transplants have been performed on COVID-19 patients, it isn't possible with Nick Cordero at the moment. "Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t think Nick could handle or survive a lung transplant. So, that isn’t on the table for Nick at the moment. However, one day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility. He just wouldn’t survive. He’s just too weak," she added.

The doctor says, "that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture." His wife Amanda Kloots has been praying for Nick's health and recovery and has been urging fans to do the same. "This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees, there’s hardly ever any guarantees. But I’m just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps 1%, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," she says.

