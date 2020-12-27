Brodie Lee: WWE star passes away at 41 after lung failure; Amanda Huber confirms news via heartbreaking post

Jon Huber has recently passed away at the age of 41. The popular wrestler’s family confirmed reports via posts on social media.

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, known in the ring as both Luke Harper and Mr. Brodie Lee, died Saturday at the age of 41, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Huber wrestled for WWE and more recently for All-Elite Wrestling (AEW). His wife, Amanda Huber, said on Instagram that her husband "passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue." According to Huber's wife, he was being treated by physicians at the Mayo Clinic. Amanda Huber wrote: "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

"In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW wrote in a tribute to Huber via Twitter.

WWE said Huber "found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring." Huber wrestled for WWE for eight years, most of that time as a member of the Wyatt Family, before debuting for AEW in March as the leader of the faction The Dark Order. WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said, "I'm so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man."

Huber was a former NXT Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion in WWE. He won the TNT Championship in AEW.

