Brody Jenner admits he was 'shocked' to see ex Kaitlynn Carter dating Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner recently opened up about his ex Kaitlynn Carter's romance with Miley Cyrus following their split. The reality TV star addressed Carter's relationship with Cyrus during the sneak peek of season two of The Hills: New Beginnings. In a teaser clip of the show, Jenner can be seen admitting that he was shocked to hear about Kaitlynn and Miley's relationship. Both Kaitlynn and Brody have a candid conversation about their split and Carter's romance.

In the promo, Jenner can be seen talking to Kaitlynn about her relationship with Miley as he says, "The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever." Carter later explains to Jenner why Miley was her first-ever relationship with a woman saying, "I think I had never met somebody that I was into."

In a confessional from the show, Jenner admits being completely surprised about his ex dating a woman as he said, "But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that. She got into a relationship with somebody, and I didn’t find out until I saw it in the press."

While Kaitlynn and Miley's romance didn't last for long, it did hit the headlines a lot when they began dating in August 2019 but eventually split after a few weeks. Jenner’s comments in the upcoming Hills episode are the first time he has addressed Carter’s rebound romance.

Kaitlynn and Brody broke up one year after tying the knot in Indonesia, although the couple was never legally married in the US.

