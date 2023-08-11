Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcome baby girl; Catch Caitlyn Jenner's granny moment

Unlike the Kardashian side of the family, the Jenners prefer to stay out of the limelight as much as possible. Well, there is one piece of news that has certainly slipped out and the world is congratulating the family for it now. Brody Jenner, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson is now a proud father! That is right, the couple, Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed a baby girl in their family this week. The news broke with Brody sharing a heartwarming Instagram post about the birth of his daughter. This has become a wholesome granny moment for Caitlyn Jenner. Here is everything you need to know about the new parents.

Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcome their first child

This week, Caitlyn Jenner's son took to Instagram to share the first-ever picture of his daughter. Not only this, he also mentioned that she was born on July 29, 2023. Since then, the couple has been living around in the clouds. He penned down a wholesome note talking about being parents and welcoming their first child into the world. Posting a video of his wife, Tia Blanco giving birth, Bordy wrote that "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️ Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

He also added, "We put together a video of our journey including our baby shower, proposal, and full home birth… Posted to our new youtube channel."

Caitlyn Jenner's granny moment

While Caitlyn Jenner has already become a granny with the birth of Kylie's children, Stormi and Aire, this is the first time on the paternal side that she will be welcoming a grandchild. While the celebrity is yet to make a public post about her new granddaughter, it is sure that this is a wholesome moment for Jenner. But Brody certainly had something to say about his relationship with Bruce (now Caitlyn). The entire video of the birth of his daughter remains on Youtube.

In the video, Brody mentions that 'You know, growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [Caitlyn Jenner],' he explained. 'He wasn't really around me growing up, so I think, just doing the exact opposite and being the absolute best father I can possibly be.' It will be interesting to watch out for Caitlyn's appearance on their Youtube channel. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Caitlyn Jenner is 'shocked' on not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding; Reports