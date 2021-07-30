Brody Jenner REACTS to ex Kaitlynn Carter's pregnancy: 'Hurtful' to not know sooner

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner are among the rare Hollywood exes who have successfully moved from Mr. and Mrs. to simply pals, but looks like the influencer's pregnancy news is causing a bump. Brody stated on the July 28 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings that he was disappointed to hear that she is having a child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. No, it's not because he's jealous. Brody was disappointed to hear the joyful news from someone other than Kaitlynn, with whom he previously shared a life.

Brody confessed, "Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me, having a baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10." According to E! News, Kaitlynn said that she was hesitant to tell Brody since they had previously planned to have a child together. "It's just a big thing to share with somebody," she explained to other cast members, adding that she knew this would really solidify their split. "It feels like one final nail in the coffin."

However, viewers were left on a cliffhanger as the pair's conversation will continue to play out on next week's episode.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the Hillcast podcast, Kaitlynn revealed she's feeling as radiant as she looks, saying that being pregnant is "something I've desired for so long." “I’m just really excited,” the soon to be mother gushed.