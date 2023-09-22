'Broke every bone in my left side': When Ryan Reynolds opened up about being hit by drunk driver while being tipsy himself

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds shared a harrowing tale that nearly robbed the world of one of its most beloved actors, in an interview with CTV News back in 2011. Fifteen years prior to the interview, at the tender age of 19, Reynolds found himself at the crossroads of life and death, the victim of a tragic encounter with a drunk driver.

When Ryan Reynolds decided to be responsible but fate had different plans

While speaking to CTV News, Ryan Reynolds , known for his roles in films like Green Lantern and Deadpool, began his recollection by confessing, "When I was 19, I was drinking. I was at a bar and I had a few drinks, and I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to do? I'm going to leave my car here, be responsible.'”

However, fate had a different plan. As Reynolds began to walk home, tragedy struck. He revealed, "I started to walk home and I was hit by a drunk driver. I broke every bone in my left side."

The aftermath of the accident was equally grim. He shared, "I woke up three days later and I remember my dad sitting there [with] a vomit tray. I guess I had been heaving in my unconscious. And nothing says love like painting someone with three-day-old Gin Rummies. Just soaked the man head to toe in my vomit."

Reportedly, physically, the Deadpool star eventually made a full recovery. However, the emotional scars ran deep. "Since then, I've been a rickety, broken mess," he confessed.

Ryan Reynolds' struggles with anxiety

Ryan has been quite open about his battle with anxiety, which he's been dealing with since he was a kid, as reported by PEOPLE. He's talked about feeling like he has two different sides to himself, one that comes out when he's anxious.

Reynolds has also mentioned how anxiety can be a driving force for his creativity but can also lead to dark moments and sleepless nights. Apparently as per multiple sources, to cope with his anxiety, Reynolds practices meditation and mindfulness. He's also found that regular exercise helps him manage his inner struggles.

Despite these challenges, Reynold continued to stay active in various projects.

