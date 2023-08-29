'Broke my hand': Selena Gomez responds to Single Soon debuting at Top 20 and how she doesn't 'care about selling anything'

Selena Gomez recently dropped her new song Single Soon and her fans have been busy streaming and buying it in order to make it a success. The summer track celebrates being single and radiates old-school pop energy. It is expected to make a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and fans have been trying their best to ensure it gets a good spot.

Meanwhile, the Come and Get It hitmaker noticed her fans and their focus on the potential debut of the song in the top 20. Gomez revealed how she felt about the same and casually dropped the news that she had broken her hand and had gotten surgery for it. Fans were left shocked by the surprising piece of information because nobody had any idea about it.

Selena Gomez says she doesn't 'care about selling anything'

The fan post was made by an account on Instagram and it mentioned how Single Soon was expected to debut in the top 20 but needed stability. It further mentioned that the song can also potentially be in the top 10. "Go buy Single Soon on Amazon, on iTunes, stream on Spotify, Youtube, and Apple Music!" the post was captioned. Gomez came across the post and commented to let her own thoughts be known. She also told the fans about her injury.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends," she replied. Fans were quick to send get-well-soon wishes and shower her with love. One user wrote, "Get well soon Selena! We care about you and your music and we happy to be streaming it. Remember we not here to compete with other artist but to support you in everything you do, because we love to. Hope you heal up real soon."

Another called the song absolutely amazing and thanked her for releasing a fun and playful song for them to dance and sing to. A third responded that they are happy Gomez releases music for joy and to let them enjoy her creations instead of focusing on charts and streaming numbers. Others asked the actress to take care of her health. Meanwhile, netizens have mixed reactions to the song. While some are enjoying it, others are calling it mediocre.

Selena Gomez on the work front

Gomez announced the track a week before its release. "I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said updating fans that she is still working on her upcoming studio album. The pop star is currently starring in Hulu's mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building and was also spotted filming for her cooking series Selena + Chef. Meanwhile, her new song Single Soon was released on August 25, 2023.

