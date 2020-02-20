Bromance Alert: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Onward premiere; See Pics

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt showed off their adorable bromance at their upcoming film Onward’s premiere. Check out the pictures.

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt attended the premiere of their upcoming film Onward and we are currently swooning over their adorable bromance. The two have been friends since their Avengers days and their chemistry was evident during their appearance at the premiere. The two happily posed together for the photographer and we can’t get over how Chris just had his arm around Tom throughout the event. The actors will play siblings in the upcoming animated film, which follows a pair of brothers on a magical journey to bring their father back to life for just one day.

The film marks a reunion for Chris and Tom, who also featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as Star Lord (Chris) and Spider Man (Tom). While speaking to Variety, the 23-year-old actor said he is happy that he got to work with Chris because he has always looked up to him and appreciates him. Chris on the other hand professed his love for his co-star and said he had fun working with him. And since he had always considered Tom his brother, the 40-year-old said it makes sense that they play brothers in the film.

Check out the pictures from the premiere here:

In the film, feature as brothers, Ian Lightfoot (Holland) and Barley (Pratt), who try to resurrect their late dad for just 24 hours with the help of a magic wand they are gifted n Ian’s 16th birthday. The trailer of the film suggests that the movie will be funny, moving and full of magic. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

