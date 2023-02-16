Bronson Reed's cold return to RAW has WWE Universe REACTING on Twitter

Over the years, Vince McMahon has sparked a lot of fire for his decision to release numerous WWE superstars. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed was one of the superstars released during the Covid-19 pandemic following budget cuts.

When Vince McMahon was in charge in August 2021, Bronson Reed was fired from the company. A few months later, Triple H took over the creative responsibilities for the Stamford-based corporation, following which Bronson Reed again made a comeback in December 2022. After making a comeback on RAW, he assisted ‘The Miz' in defeating Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. The Australian celebrity faced Mustafa Ali on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Although, there was a conspicuous lack of response from the assembled supporters on his arrival. In the end, Bronson Reed defeated Mustafa Ali strongly to continue his successful comeback as a monster heel.