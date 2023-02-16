Bronson Reed's cold return to RAW has WWE Universe REACTING on Twitter
Here’s how fans reacted to the Australian wrestler’s return to the RAW world. Read inside to know more!
Over the years, Vince McMahon has sparked a lot of fire for his decision to release numerous WWE superstars. Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed was one of the superstars released during the Covid-19 pandemic following budget cuts.
When Vince McMahon was in charge in August 2021, Bronson Reed was fired from the company. A few months later, Triple H took over the creative responsibilities for the Stamford-based corporation, following which Bronson Reed again made a comeback in December 2022. After making a comeback on RAW, he assisted ‘The Miz' in defeating Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. The Australian celebrity faced Mustafa Ali on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Although, there was a conspicuous lack of response from the assembled supporters on his arrival. In the end, Bronson Reed defeated Mustafa Ali strongly to continue his successful comeback as a monster heel.
Fans' reaction to Broson Reed’s return
Social media spoke out loud about the lack of response from the audience in the latest episode of WWE RAW featuring Broson Reed.
“It was ‘Triple H’ who called me” – Broson Reed
After taking over the creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon, Triple H has called many superstars to WWE. Recently, Bronson Reed revealed that Triple H has called him for a WWE comeback. Once Triple H took over as the head booker, there has been a lot of interest among wrestlers in joining the Stamford-based promotion.
What’s next for Broson Reed?
WWE is all geared up to deliver another firework at Elimination Chamber 2023. The United States Championship Elimination Chamber match will feature Bronson Reed. To win the championship, he will have to defeat Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Damien Priest, Montez Ford, and Seth Rollins.
