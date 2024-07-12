Brooke Burke Reveals How Her Kids Accidentally Found Out About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Former Dancing with the Stars competitor Brooke Burke reflected on her thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2012 and highlighted its profound impact on her children. She described the experience as a valuable learning moment, regretting how unfortunate it was for her kids to learn about it.

Brooke Burke, now 52, told chef Curtis Stone on his podcast, Getting Grilled, that she didn’t want her cancer diagnosis to become a headline, with what she described as a problematic photo of her showing up everywhere. She explained that she had chosen to announce the news herself through a video on YouTube.

Burke reflects on family impact of cancer diagnosis

Regarding Brooke’s decision, she stated, "I made the choice to share my own story." However, she clarified that her daughter had already read the news on her phone before she had a chance to share it herself. Her daughter's reaction was, "How could you not have told me?"

Burke mentioned that her children immediately asked, "Are you going to die?" She said, “When someone is told they have cancer, I believe that's what they hear. You say, ‘Oh my God, I'm going to die.’” It is a difficult and heavy situation, especially when it involves kids.

The actress, who has two daughters, Neriah, 24, and Sierra, 22, with ex-husband Garth Fisher, as well as son Shaya, 16, and daughter Rain, 17, with ex-husband David Charvet, told Stone that a cancer diagnosis affects the entire family, not just the patient. Burke added that her illness had taught her a valuable lesson about the existence of something greater than herself.

She said she was surprised that she had cancer considering her healthy lifestyle and that she didn't have time for the disease, asking herself, "What?"

Understanding the power of health awareness

Burke told Stone that she had decided to prioritize self-care, trust her body and medical team, and actively build a strong support network. She stated: "I made the decision to really focus on my health, believe in my body and my healthcare team, and be proactive in assembling a strong support network."

Burke commented on her current health habits, saying, "Nowadays, I'm someone who never misses a physical." She also mentioned that, especially since she had connected with other thyroid cancer patients, she realized that a great many had never had a physical examination.

Burke acknowledged that such things would rattle a person and claimed to have opened her eyes to the power of forces beyond our control. She went on to say that it all depends on how you handle it.

