Find Out How Brooke Shields Celebrated Mother's Day With A Special Gift To Her Daughter

Brooke Shields is not your typical mother; she is a cool mom. On Sunday, the supermodel solidified her status by revealing matching tattoos with her 18-year-old daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted pictures on Instagram Sunday of a stylish mother and daughter displaying fresh tattoos, including a detailed look at their identical high-heel tattoos. Their illustration shows a child wearing oversized heels standing next to her Mother, who is also in similar shoes, all depicted in black and white, symbolizing Grier following in her Mother’s footsteps, both figuratively and literally.

Shields described how her daughter used to constantly wear her shoes when she was young, regardless of how small they were, which inspired the tattoo she got while on Campbell’s Stupid Things For Love podcast. “She would enter my closet, emerge in her diaper and high heels, and then reappear in her nightgown and high heels to have breakfast.”

Apart from Grier, Shields is also a parent to another daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, with her spouse, Chris Henchy, who is a film director. In 2021, she and Rowan got ladybug tattoos to celebrate her high school graduation when she was 18. The Blue Lagoon actress expressed her pride and love for her girl with a unique graduation gift and memory. She shared a photo of their matching tattoos, saying, "I love you more than words can say." Now that Grier has turned 18, maybe the group can plan another coordinating design.

Campbell, the host of the podcast Stupid Things for Love, spoke with Shields and Henchy on Sunday during a special Mother’s Day episode. The 58-year-old Mother of the Bride actress explained the inspiration behind their shoes-themed tattoos.

Brooke Shields’ kids have grown up

Last week on the red carpet for Mother of the Bride, Grier’s daughter, Rowan Henchy, 20, displayed a small ladybug tattoo on her ankle while standing next to Shields, who also had the identical design tattooed on her wrist.

Brooke Shields will soon experience empty nest syndrome as her daughters are now adults. The actress expressed her feelings about this as she attended a screening of her new Netflix romcom, Mother of the Bride, in Los Angeles and discussed her daughter Grier heading off to college.

Shields admitted that while she isn’t completely denying it, she will definitely be struggling. “I am truly going to be a disaster.” She said that her older daughter visits frequently, and no matter what, they will always be her little babies. “But I know that they will return,” she remarked.

In the film Mother of the Bride, Shields portrays Lana, a caring mother who journeys to Thailand for her daughter Emma’s (played by Miranda Cosgrove) wedding. It is only at that moment that she realizes her daughter is marrying the son of her former college boyfriend (Benjamin Bratt), who once hurt her deeply. Mother of the Bride, with Chad Michael Murray in a leading role, debuts on Netflix on May 9.

