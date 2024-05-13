Brooke Shields And Miranda Cosgrove Gush About Mother Of The Bride's Filming Locations In Thailand

As the Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove starrer Mother of the Bride has been rolled out on Netflix, the costars can not stop raving about the shooting locations for the film. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Shields and Cosgrove detailed the perks of the shooting locations: two resorts in Thailand, located at the exotic locations of Anantara Mai Khao and Anantara Layan, Phuket.



Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields' time in Thailand

It was Cosgrove’s first time in the country, she told People, adding that she got to celebrate her 30th Birthday in Thailand. Her mother joined her there for her birthday celebrations, which coincided with Mother’s Day that year. "We celebrated Mother's Day and my birthday, and that was just really special. I don't think I'll ever forget it," the former Nickelodeon star said.

To celebrate the occasion, the mother-daughter duo went on a date to a restaurant by the beach. "It was fun, because we rented a car and we got to leave, and then we went to an elephant sanctuary in Phuket one of the days," the star recalled. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Brooke Shields' older daughter Rowan Shields celebrated her 20th birthday the following day, and she flew down to Thailand with her boyfriend. “She and I had a long weekend on a different island to celebrate her birthday,” The Blue Lagoon alum said. She further notes that it was fun for Brooke to watch the younger Shields see her interact with Cosgrove.

Advertisement

"There was something just very lovely about seeing mothers with their daughters, seeing my daughter come to be with me, [Cosgrove’s] mother to come be with her,” Shields added.

Mother of the Bride out on Netflix

Mother of The Bride was rolled out on Netflix on 9th May 2024. The plot follows Emma Wilson (played by Cosgrove) who returns home from abroad to surprise her mom Lana (portrayed by Brooke Shields) with her wedding announcement. The celebrations quickly turn sour as Emma’s boyfriend RJ turns out to be the son of Will Jackson, a man who broke Lana’s heart years ago.

Emma’s wedding plans are extravagant, with a ceremony in Phuket, Thailand, with sponsors lying down for this famous social media influencer. Meanwhile, Lana, who is a widow, reconnects with Will, now a single dad. The spark is quickly rekindled, amidst the wedding, filled with chaos.

ALSO READ: Mother Of The Bride Trailer: Mean Girls Director Pairs Up With Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, And Miranda Cosgrove