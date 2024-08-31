Brooke Shields’ Daughter Reveals She Found Out About Her Mom's Struggle Through Pretty Baby Documentary

Brooke Shields, a well-known actress and model, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her life and career with her daughters, Rowan and Grier. The interview focused on her documentary, Pretty Baby, which was released last year.

The film follows her six-decade-long career in acting and modeling. Brooke Shields rose to prominence as a child actress in the 1970s and has since enjoyed a successful career in film and fashion. Her notable films include Pretty Baby and Blue Lagoon.

Shields discussed a painful aspect of her past in the documentary: she was sexually assaulted in her early 20s by a well-known Hollywood actor, though she declined to reveal his identity.

Her family found particular significance in this documentary. While her younger daughter Grier, 18, was unaware of the assault, her older daughter Rowan, 21, was. For the family, this has been a pivotal moment that has improved their mutual understanding and support.

The 59-year-old Brooke admitted that there had been a misunderstanding regarding her most recent project, which was centered on the sexualization of women in her field. She had assumed that her daughter would see the project as a positive journey and understand it within the framework of their strong relationship.

However, the project disturbed Brooke's younger daughter, Grier. She said that it was difficult for her to handle because she was learning about these issues at the same time as the general public and took it very personally.

Brooke attempted to comfort Grier by explaining the happy ending to her story. Still, Grier stated that she could not accept the possibility of something horrible occurring to her mother, demonstrating her difficulties integrating the project's problematic components with the optimistic conclusion Brooke had sought to communicate.

Brooke Shields, who has daughters with comic writer Chris Henchy, recently spoke on the influence of their public lives on her family. She admitted that the stress and scrutiny of being in the public eye had occasionally prevented her daughters from having pleasant experiences.

Shields admitted that she had made certain errors and misjudgments in her role as a mother. She talked about how tough it has been for her kids to have their parents portrayed in public and deal with how other people see their family.

Shields added that the situation has been especially uncomfortable for her girls, who are dealing with the intricacies of public attention. She has received significant insights from listening to her girls and better understanding their specific challenges.

