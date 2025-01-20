Brooke Shields Expresses Being ‘Ready’ To Venture Into THIS Genre Of TV Show; DEETS

It appears that Brooke Shields is not afraid of trying new things and candidly expressing the same. The supermodel spoke about her desire to be featured in a TV show that comes under the genre of dark comedy, per People magazine.

Shields shared this during the January 13 event held in New York City, Flow Space presents An Evening With Brooke Shields. While speaking onstage, the Blue Lagoon actress mentioned her obsession with the Hacks show and love for that kind of “dark comedy,” according to People magazine.

She also reportedly cited Ally McBeal, the show that ran from 1997 to 2002, featuring Calista Flockhart as the other genre that was her favorite.

Shields added that that sort of dark humor is very hilarious, continuing, “It’s wrong in all the best ways—you have to lean into it and laugh." She also mentioned growing up with that type of humor.

The supermodel shared that the thing she loves about comedy is that when it is done correctly, making, "the drama even more poignant.” She said that one does not expect those emotionally charged moments, resulting in them hitting more hard. She expressed finding “those nuances fascinating.”

As per People magazine, during the conversion, Shields also reportedly mentioned her love for physical comedy—which is something she is recognized for in her acting front—as there is so much liberty in it.

The Endless Love star shared that she was “ready” for her own show again and also asked the crowd if they were all set for that. During the event, Shields also shared that she would love “to do more Broadway.”

The actress said that she has cast a wide net. She also confessed about there being some days when she is absorbed in a “very media-centric environment, and I think I can do this. You know what I mean?" She then expressed her excitement and feeling like it was just the start.

