Brooke Shields Opens Up About Her Intimate Life In New Memoir: ‘For Me To Fully Enjoy…’

Brooke Shields has gone candid in her latest memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old. The famous actress, who has been impressing moviegoers from a young age, talked about her intimate life in the book’s 10th chapter.

Expressing that she had a high s*x drive when she was young, the Pretty Baby actress added that although she waited long, having “the weight of the world on me,” the time she finally had sex with her college boyfriend, at the age of 22, she never “really let loose.”

Now Shields regrets not embracing sex in her 20s, as she has a diminishing sex drive due to her age. She then went on to add in the chapter, as per BuzzFeed, that while going through a lot of bodily changes like “thinning hair and the peach fuzz and the brand-new belly fat and vaginal dryness and the diminishing sex drive,” the actress added she’s fine with decline.

However, since her doctor told her the importance of sex in a relationship, Shields decided to change her hormonal imbalance.

She still addresses sex as one “painful” physical activity, especially due to a vaginal rejuvenation procedure that a male doctor gave her without her consent.

As per Brooke Shields, “For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax.”

Brooke Shields's memoir is available to purchase now.

