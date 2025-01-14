Brooke Shields Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Journey; Recalls 'Excruciatingly Painful' Miscarriage In Mid-30s
Brooke Shields talked about her “painful” IVF journey and miscarriages in her latest book. The actress admitted she would have done something different had she known about the risks!
Brooke Shields gets candid about the most vulnerable times of her life in her latest book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old. The actress recalled having trouble conceiving due to a surgery she underwent that reduced the size of her cervix.
"I had an irregular pap smear, which required me to get a cone biopsy, which is a procedure to remove abnormal tissue from the cervix," she wrote. However, after finding abnormal cells in that area that could develop into cancer, doctors removed a large portion of her cervix, which caused her extreme pain.
In the aftermath, it was difficult for her to conceive even through IVF. "Amazingly, that first IVF round was successful, and I became pregnant — only to miscarry three months later," she wrote. Shields recalled that moment as the 12 worst straight hours of her life.
"The miscarriage was so violent and excruciatingly painful," she added. The actress — who welcomed her first child, daughter Rowan, in 2003 and daughter Grier in 2006 — admitted that if she had been aware of the risks, she'd have made a better choice regarding her surgery.