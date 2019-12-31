Brooke Shields sets Instagram on fire with stunning bikini body; Check it out

Brooke Shields took to Instagram to remind us that age is merely a number. She posed in a blue bikini and flaunted her incredibly toned body.

Hollywood is never going to be tired to reassure the idea that age is just a number. From Jennifer Lopez to Nicole Kidman, several stars have taught us to kiss our inhibitions and excuses goodbye and just hit the gym. Brooke Shields is one of them. The actress, best known for her role in Blue Lagoon, is bringing a sizzling end to 2019. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to flaunt her jaw-dropping and extremely toned body a few days ahead of the New Year.

Shields donned a stunning pair of blue bikini and posed for the camera post a swim in the sea. The actress donned a pair of sunglasses as she stood in between the waves. She shared the picture with the caption, "another blue lagoon" referring to her 1980 movie. Fans showered Shields with compliments. "Perfection," "Stunning," "You look amazing brooke," were a few comments. Actress Kelly Rutherford also gushed about the photo and wrote, "Beautiful" with a red heart emoji.

Check out the picture below:

Last month, Sheilds spoke to People Magazine and revealed she encourages her two daughters -- Rowan Francis, 16, and Grier Hammond, 13 -- to be confident in their bodies. “Their bodies are so important to them. Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you’re saying to girls in particular,” Shields said. “I really have to be like, ‘How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?’ I celebrate the differences in their bodies," she added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More